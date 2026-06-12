SEBI reviews rules to make markets safer and more transparent
SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) is reviewing several market regulations and proposing reforms aimed at making India's markets safer and more transparent.
The regulator wants to update listing and delisting rules, make KYC (know-your-customer) easier, and bring in smarter disclosures for foreign investors.
They are also focusing on boosting the role of independent directors so companies can handle challenges like AI (artificial intelligence), cybersecurity, and rapid tech changes.
SEBI plans capital markets AI guidelines
SEBI will issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of AI in capital markets to spot fraud faster and tackle risks like data bias.
They are looking, along with the RBI, to bring in derivatives on bond indices, plus updating how securities lending and short selling work.
There are also plans to boost trading in commodities and municipal bonds, while reviewing the Innovators Growth Platform so strategic sectors like AI, biotech, and clean energy can access markets better for long-term capital.
All these moves aim to make Indian markets more efficient, and future-ready.