SEBI reviews rules to make markets safer and more transparent

SEBI plans capital markets AI guidelines

SEBI will issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of AI in capital markets to spot fraud faster and tackle risks like data bias.

They are looking, along with the RBI, to bring in derivatives on bond indices, plus updating how securities lending and short selling work.

There are also plans to boost trading in commodities and municipal bonds, while reviewing the Innovators Growth Platform so strategic sectors like AI, biotech, and clean energy can access markets better for long-term capital.

All these moves aim to make Indian markets more efficient, and future-ready.