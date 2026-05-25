SEBI reviews SPAN model to revamp stock and derivatives margins

SEBI forms cyber-suraksha.ai task force

SEBI recently flagged that AI tools, like Claude Mythos, can expose security gaps way faster than before.

To fight back, it has set up a special task force called cyber-suraksha.ai with key market players.

There's also talk of making margins less strict on most days, so people can trade longer without as many hurdles.

Industry voices are backing these changes too, hoping it'll mean more freedom for traders going forward.