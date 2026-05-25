SEBI reviews SPAN model to revamp stock and derivatives margins
SEBI, India's market regulator, is looking to shake up its margin rules for stock and derivatives trading.
With new threats like AI-powered hacks and fast-moving algorithmic trades on the rise, SEBI wants to make sure its risk protections aren't stuck in the past.
Its review team is re-examining the decades-old SPAN model to see what needs a refresh.
SEBI forms cyber-suraksha.ai task force
SEBI recently flagged that AI tools, like Claude Mythos, can expose security gaps way faster than before.
To fight back, it has set up a special task force called cyber-suraksha.ai with key market players.
There's also talk of making margins less strict on most days, so people can trade longer without as many hurdles.
Industry voices are backing these changes too, hoping it'll mean more freedom for traders going forward.