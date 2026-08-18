SEBI rolls out incident reporting portal and Cyber Suraksha portal
SEBI just rolled out two new cybersecurity platforms, the Incident Reporting Portal and the Cyber Suraksha Portal, to help keep India's financial systems safer from cyberattacks.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday, these tools are all about making sure market intermediaries and other market players can bounce back quickly if something goes wrong online.
Portals standardize reporting and centralize alerts
The Incident Reporting Portal lets market intermediaries report cyber issues fast and in a standard way, so everyone's on the same page when there's a problem.
The Cyber Suraksha Portal acts like a central hub for tips, alerts about new threats, security policies, and lessons learned from past incidents, making it easier for everyone in the finance world to stay prepared and work together against cyber risks.