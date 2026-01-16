SEBI rolls out new mutual fund rules: What you need to know
SEBI is shaking up how mutual funds work, with new rules kicking in from April 1, 2026.
The big idea? Make things safer and clearer for investors.
Trustees and independent directors will now have to keep a closer eye on how funds are managed and how people get paid—basically making sure your money is handled right.
Key changes at a glance
The new rules cap what funds can charge you, limiting fees to the basics like management costs, certain broker fees, and official charges. Anything extra? That's on the AMC, trustees or sponsors—not you.
There's also a bigger push for transparency: annual reports will include detailed trustee commentary on scheme performance, and AMCs must provide scheme-wise annual reports to unitholders, so it's easier to see if your investment is actually working for you.
All in all, these changes are meant to build more trust and keep things fair for everyone investing their hard-earned cash.