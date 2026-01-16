SEBI rolls out new mutual fund rules: What you need to know

Key changes at a glance

The new rules cap what funds can charge you, limiting fees to the basics like management costs, certain broker fees, and official charges. Anything extra? That's on the AMC, trustees or sponsors—not you.

There's also a bigger push for transparency: annual reports will include detailed trustee commentary on scheme performance, and AMCs must provide scheme-wise annual reports to unitholders, so it's easier to see if your investment is actually working for you.

All in all, these changes are meant to build more trust and keep things fair for everyone investing their hard-earned cash.