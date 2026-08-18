SEBI rolls out single application form for new mutual funds
Business
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just rolled out a single, all-in-one application form for registering new mutual funds: no more separate submissions for in-principle approval and final registration.
This update is designed to make life easier for anyone looking to enter the mutual fund space, packing all the key info (like sponsor details, ownership, finances, and compliance) into one go.
SEBI hopes more firms, maintains compliance
With less paperwork and faster approvals, SEBI hopes more businesses will jump into the industry.
It is also making sure investor protection stays strong by keeping strict compliance checks in place, even as things get simpler behind the scenes.