SEBI rolls out SWAGAT-FI to streamline foreign-investor onboarding in India
Business
SEBI is rolling out a smoother digital onboarding process for foreign investors, hoping to make investing in India less of a hassle.
Since launching the SWAGAT-FI framework in June 2026, around 205 foreign portfolio investors have already experienced faster and simpler entry.
SEBI plans FPIs nonagricultural-commodity-derivatives, REITs-publicly-listed-InvITs DRs
SEBI also plans to let foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trade in nonagricultural commodity derivatives and will introduce depository receipts for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and publicly listed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
With better digital workflows and less paperwork, SEBI aims to attract even more international money and strengthen India's financial markets.