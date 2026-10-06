SEBI says Jane Street seeking extra documents, delaying forex probe
Business
India's market regulator SEBI says American hedge fund Jane Street is trying to drag out an investigation by asking for extra documents.
Jane Street is under the scanner for huge trades: ₹4,370 crore in index futures and over ₹32,000 crore in reverse options, which might have broken India's foreign exchange rules.
SEBI lawyer says over 10GB shared
SEBI's lawyer shared he has already handed over over 10GB of data and feels Jane Street is just trying to shift focus from its own trades.
Gaurav Joshi said, "We are only required to give to them documents referred to and relied upon in the order of show cause notice."
The hearing picks up again on October 7, with more from Jane Street expected soon.