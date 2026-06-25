SEBI seeks clarifications before Jio Platforms's potential ₹35,000 cr IPO
Business
SEBI wants Jio Platforms to clear up some details before its massive IPO goes live.
If approved, this IPO could raise ₹35,000 crore, making it the biggest in India so far.
The money will mainly help pay off debts, boost network expansion, and build out AI infrastructure.
Jio Platforms to receive IPO proceeds
All funds from the IPO go straight to Jio Platforms since there is no offer-for-sale. About ₹27,500 crore will handle debt, while the rest fuels growth projects.
Mukesh Ambani called this a transformational moment for shareholders and investors. Plus, the IPO will give Jio its own valuation apart from Reliance Industries, marking a big step for both companies.
The launch date is still under wraps.