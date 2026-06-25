SEBI seeks clarifications before Jio Platforms's potential ₹35,000 cr IPO

Jio Platforms to receive IPO proceeds

All funds from the IPO go straight to Jio Platforms since there is no offer-for-sale. About ₹27,500 crore will handle debt, while the rest fuels growth projects.

Mukesh Ambani called this a transformational moment for shareholders and investors. Plus, the IPO will give Jio its own valuation apart from Reliance Industries, marking a big step for both companies.

The launch date is still under wraps.