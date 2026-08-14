SEBI seeks feedback on simpler KYC enabling remote securities accounts

SEBI is planning to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for nonresident Indians, OCIs, and foreign nationals in FATF-compliant countries.

If these changes go through, you could open a securities account in India without flying over, as the process would still involve video in-person verification (VIPV), a wet signature during VIPV, and additional controls for some cases.

SEBI is also asking for public feedback until September 4.