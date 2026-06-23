SEBI seeks feedback while simplifying exchanges and clearing corporations' rules

SEBI proposes master circular for exchanges

Key proposals include merging multiple rulebooks into one master circular, so exchanges won't have to sift through endless documents anymore.

There will be separate guides for clearing corporations and tech-related standards for market infrastructure institutions.

Some reports will be dropped, oversight will shift to new committees, and brokers using smart order routing will get a single-window registration system.

Public feedback on the technology-related proposals is open until July 13, 2026; after that, SEBI will lock in the new rules based on what people say.