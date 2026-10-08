SEBI seeks more women's participation in India's capital markets
Business
SEBI is stepping up efforts to get more women involved in India's capital markets.
Right now, women account for around 25% of market participants and about 27% of individual mutual fund investors.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says he is focusing on financial inclusion for women, especially those outside big cities.
Project Jagrook WhatsApp campaign exceeds 240 million
SEBI has launched Project Jagrook with AMFI and stock exchanges, aiming to simplify investing and spread awareness.
Their WhatsApp campaign has already sent more than 240 million messages encouraging smart investment choices.
Pandey also highlighted that building trust through transparency and honest risk information is key to getting more women to invest confidently.