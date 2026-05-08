SEBI seeks open-market buybacks and 66 working day offer cap

Companies to use 40% 1st-half

Companies would need to use at least 40% of their buyback funds in the first half of the offer, and they could do buybacks using regular stock-market trades (no special trading windows needed).

Appointing merchant bankers could become optional, with more compliance work shifted to companies, auditors, and exchanges.

Promoters wouldn't be able to trade their shares during a buyback, and firms must update shareholders electronically within one working day of any public announcement.