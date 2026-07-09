SEBI sets ₹85,000 monthly custodian minimum from October 1, 2026
SEBI is shaking up how custodians pay their fees, moving from a big annual payment to smaller, monthly ones.
From October 1, 2026, custodians will pay either ₹85,000 per month or 0.0000416% of their assets under custody (whichever is higher), instead of the old annual fee of ₹10 lakh or 0.0005% of assets under custody (whichever was higher).
Existing and new custodians' transition rules
If you are already a custodian before October 1, 2026, you will pay a proportionate annual fee until September 30, 2026 and then switch to monthly payments.
New custodians joining on or after October 1, 2026 will pay a proportionate monthly fee for the month in which registration is granted, followed by the full monthly fee from the subsequent month.
Any leftover annual fees will be adjusted so no one loses out in the transition.