SEBI sets ₹85,000 monthly custodian minimum from October 1, 2026

Existing and new custodians' transition rules

If you are already a custodian before October 1, 2026, you will pay a proportionate annual fee until September 30, 2026 and then switch to monthly payments.

New custodians joining on or after October 1, 2026 will pay a proportionate monthly fee for the month in which registration is granted, followed by the full monthly fee from the subsequent month.

Any leftover annual fees will be adjusted so no one loses out in the transition.