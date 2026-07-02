SEBI shifts foreign investor fees to rupees in India

FPIs, FVCIs use partners for conversions

Now, FPIs and FVCIs will pay their fees through a local partner who handles the currency conversion before sending the money to SEBI.

The actual fee amounts are set: Category-I investors will pay ₹2.3 lakh instead of U.S.$2,500, while Category-II pays ₹23,000 instead of U.S.$250.

SEBI says the move keeps its revenue steady and should help avoid delays or confusion with dollar payments.

Starting October 2026, monthly custodian fee payments will also kick in for even better efficiency.