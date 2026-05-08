SEBI signals potential end-July 2026 rollout for CKYC 2.0
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has indicated CKYC 2.0 is targeted for a potential end-July 2026 rollout, a major revamp of India's Know Your Customer system.
Instead of slow paperwork, your KYC information could update much faster across banks and apps, thanks to real-time tech that connects with Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and more.
CKYC 2.0 AI, tokenization, fintech compliance
CKYC 2.0 promises faster onboarding, AI removing duplicate records and updates syncing across connected entities in real time.
Privacy is getting a boost too, with stronger security such as tokenization.
On the flip side, fintech companies will need to step up their compliance game and invest in better data protection tools as India's digital identity framework draws comparison with international models.