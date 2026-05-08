SEBI signals potential end-July 2026 rollout for CKYC 2.0 Business May 08, 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has indicated CKYC 2.0 is targeted for a potential end-July 2026 rollout, a major revamp of India's Know Your Customer system.

Instead of slow paperwork, your KYC information could update much faster across banks and apps, thanks to real-time tech that connects with Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and more.