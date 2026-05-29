SEBI simplifies demat and mutual fund nominations with new rules

Up to 3 nominees allowed online

Starting September 1, 2026, you can nominate up to three beneficiaries by simply sharing their names and relationships: no extra paperwork unless you use a thumb impression.

Plus, it's way easier: you can submit nominations online using Aadhaar e-signatures or OTPs.

Depository participants and mutual fund registrars will also send reminders twice a year if you have not nominated or opted out yet, and both online and offline options are available for updates.