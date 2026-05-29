SEBI simplifies demat and mutual fund nominations with new rules
SEBI just rolled out new rules to simplify how you pick beneficiaries for your demat accounts and mutual fund folios.
Starting September 1, 2026, if you're opening single-holder demat accounts or mutual fund folios, you'll need to either name someone as your nominee or officially opt out.
For joint accounts, nominations stay optional but all holders must agree on any changes.
The goal? Less hassle and fewer unclaimed assets.
Up to 3 nominees allowed online
Starting September 1, 2026, you can nominate up to three beneficiaries by simply sharing their names and relationships: no extra paperwork unless you use a thumb impression.
Plus, it's way easier: you can submit nominations online using Aadhaar e-signatures or OTPs.
Depository participants and mutual fund registrars will also send reminders twice a year if you have not nominated or opted out yet, and both online and offline options are available for updates.