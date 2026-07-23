SEBI simplifies stocks and mutual funds inheritance rules August 19
SEBI has announced new rules that will come into effect from August 19, 2026, to make inheriting stocks and mutual funds way less complicated.
Under these rules, you won't need a probate of will; there's less paperwork, and the process is the same everywhere, across companies, registrars, and mutual funds.
It's all about making things quicker and fairer if someone passes away.
SEBI QTP fast-track for small claims
There's a fast-track option (QTP) for smaller claims, up to ₹10,000 in physical shares or ₹30,000 in demat form, so families get access to assets faster.
One affidavit-cum-NOC replaces multiple documents.
QR code death certificates are now valid, and everyone processing these requests must finish up within 21 days or explain why not.
The whole system kicks in from August 19, 2026.