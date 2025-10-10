SEBI slashes penalties for brokers: What you need to know

Key highlights of the new framework

This new framework is all about keeping things fair and simple—penalties will now be more uniform across exchanges, and brokers won't get hit with multiple fines for the same mistake.

Minor first-time errors will usually get a warning instead of a fine, and there are limits on how much can be charged.

Plus, SEBI's new reporting system lets brokers file reports at just one exchange, making compliance less of a headache.

All in all, it's a move to save time, money, and stress for those in the business.