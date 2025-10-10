NVIDIA seeks new Taiwan HQ site amid land dispute

The snag started with a 2021 deal that blocks transferring land rights before construction and permits are sorted. Shin Kong Life isn't budging, saying current compensation proposals don't cut it. Taipei City won't allow a direct transfer either, unless the project is finished or both sides agree to end the contract and restart the process.

Taiwan's president and premier have stepped in, urging agencies to help NVIDIA find a way forward.

Taipei City is suggesting other spots, like Songnan Barracks, and cities like New Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Tainan are pitching their own sites with extra perks.

NVIDIA's still weighing its options while the land dispute drags on.