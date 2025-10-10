Ixigo to invest heavily in hotel business and brand expansion

Gurugram -based Le Travenues Technologies, the parent company of travel aggregator Ixigo, has announced plans to use part of its ₹1,296 crore fundraise for hotel business expansion and brand strengthening. Aloke Bajpai, Chairman and Group CEO of Ixigo said "Hotels are a very important priority area for us." The company also intends to boost brand awareness for its other platforms, like ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus.

Tech advancement Major focus on AI-led innovation A major chunk of the funds will also be invested in AI-led innovation as Ixigo looks to "reinvent" itself with new technologies. Bajpai said the company's "AI disruption pod" is working on multimodal, conversational, and hyper-personalized agentic AI tools that can act on behalf of users. This would make travel planning much more seamless and efficient.

Investment details Prosus to acquire up to 16% stake in Ixigo Prosus, a global technology investor, has agreed to buy up to 16% of Ixig, 10% through a primary fundraise and the rest possibly from the secondary market. Bajpai revealed that the disclosure of Prosus's intent letter was a voluntary move aimed at keeping investors informed. As long as its shareholding remains above 10%, Prosus will also have the right to appoint a board member.