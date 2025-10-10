Next Article
Skillmatics' revenue jumps 39% to ₹103 crore, but...
Skillmatics, the Mumbai startup known for its educational games, saw its revenue jump 39% to ₹103 crore in the year ending March 2025.
But even with this growth, rising costs pushed the company into a net loss of ₹2.5 crore—quite a turnaround from last year's small profit.
India leads the charge
Almost all of Skillmatics' sales (89%) come from products for kids under 10, with India leading the charge—sales here soared 87% to ₹58 crore.
However, sales abroad dropped by 16%.
Rising costs drag down profitability
Expenses climbed just as fast as revenue, reaching ₹114 crore.
Material costs rose, employee benefits jumped by 41%, and ad spending doubled.
All these extra costs dragged down profitability, with Skillmatics' return on capital and margins both slipping into negative territory.