Skillmatics' revenue jumps 39% to ₹103 crore, but... Business Oct 10, 2025

Skillmatics, the Mumbai startup known for its educational games, saw its revenue jump 39% to ₹103 crore in the year ending March 2025.

But even with this growth, rising costs pushed the company into a net loss of ₹2.5 crore—quite a turnaround from last year's small profit.