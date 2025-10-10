Orkla India plans ₹10,500cr IPO by November 2025

Orkla's IPO aims to capitalize on India's booming packaged food market

Orkla India just got the green light from regulators in September, and top firms like ICICI Securities and Citigroup are handling the process.

The goal? To ride the wave of India's booming packaged food market, which was valued at a massive ₹10.18 lakh crore in FY24.

This IPO is all about unlocking value for shareholders as Orkla looks to strengthen its spot in Indian kitchens.