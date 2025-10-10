Orkla India plans ₹10,500cr IPO by November 2025
Orkla India, the company behind brands like MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments, is gearing up for a big move on the stock market.
They're planning an IPO valued between $1.10 billion and $1.18 billion (about ₹9,800 crore to ₹10,500 crore), with all shares being sold by existing investors—no new shares here.
The listing is expected to happen by November 2025 and follows some investor roadshows to build excitement.
Orkla's IPO aims to capitalize on India's booming packaged food market
Orkla India just got the green light from regulators in September, and top firms like ICICI Securities and Citigroup are handling the process.
The goal? To ride the wave of India's booming packaged food market, which was valued at a massive ₹10.18 lakh crore in FY24.
This IPO is all about unlocking value for shareholders as Orkla looks to strengthen its spot in Indian kitchens.