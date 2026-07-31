SEBI starts closing auction on Indian stock exchanges August 3

The CAS aims to reduce the risk of end-of-day price manipulation and give more accurate benchmarks for indices, derivatives, and mutual funds.

With this update, stop-loss and iceberg orders won't work during the session, so traders need to tweak their strategies a bit.

Brokers also have to keep clients in the loop about these changes.

By switching things up, India's markets are aligning with global standards like NYSE and Nasdaq for better transparency.