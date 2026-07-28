SEBI starts closing auction session for F&O from August 3
Business
Heads up for anyone following the markets: SEBI is rolling out new trading hours starting August 3, 2026.
The big update? A Closing Auction Session (CAS) will now decide the end-of-day price for select Futures and Options (F and O) stocks, replacing the old VWAP method.
This also means equity derivatives get an extra 10 minutes of trading, but regular stocks keep their usual hours.
CAS auctions F&O until 3:35pm.
With CAS, F and O stock trading will end at 3:15pm and then shift into an auction until 3:35pm to set a closing price that better reflects real market demand and supply.
SEBI says this should boost transparency and make prices fairer. Plus, it brings India in line with how global exchanges like NYSE and LSE do things.