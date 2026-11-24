SEBI sues Ketan Parekh in Mumbai court over ₹66cr front-running
SEBI is taking legal action against Ketan Parekh, the stock market operator, for allegedly using advance information about large trades placed by a foreign fund house to pull off a front-running scheme and pocket ₹66 crore illegally.
The case is now in a special Mumbai court.
Court denies Ketan Parekh travel request
SEBI's order also points out that Parekh has not complied with the interim WTM order, which isn't helping his case.
Recently, the court denied his request to travel abroad for a long family vacation, citing concerns over his alleged misuse of earlier travel permissions and the need for his presence in regulatory proceedings.