SEBI suspends MPS penalties, waives fines April to September 2026 Business Apr 07, 2026

SEBI is giving listed companies some breathing room on public shareholding requirements, thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

If a company can't meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) rule between April and September 2026 because of these issues, it won't face the usual fines or restrictions.

SEBI is also wiping out any penalties already handed out for missing these targets during this period.