SEBI suspends MPS penalties, waives fines April to September 2026
Business
SEBI is giving listed companies some breathing room on public shareholding requirements, thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
If a company can't meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) rule between April and September 2026 because of these issues, it won't face the usual fines or restrictions.
SEBI is also wiping out any penalties already handed out for missing these targets during this period.
SEBI extends observation letters validity
With market uncertainty making it tough for companies to get enough public investors, SEBI's move is meant to keep things steady and fair.
Stock exchanges are being told to pause penalties right away, and observation letters for capital offerings will stay valid longer, helping businesses navigate a tricky time without extra stress.