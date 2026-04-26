SEBI tightens broker net worth rules to reflect market risks

Broker net worth based on balances/counts/agents

Now, a broker's required net worth depends on three things: 10% of average client balances over six months, how many active clients they have (brokers with 10,000 to 50,000 clients need at least ₹50 lakh), and whether they use agents to get clients (those start at ₹5 lakh).

SEBI says these tweaks are all about keeping things stable and safe as more people jump into the market.