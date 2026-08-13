Sebi to add asset criteria to reach 4L AIF investors
Sebi is looking to boost the potential pool of accredited investors in India to four lakh from around one lakh existing AIF investor base, making it easier for people and companies to join the club.
The plan? Add asset-based criteria alongside income and net worth, so more folks can invest in alternative investment funds (AIFs).
If you've got thoughts on this, Sebi is taking public feedback until September 3.
Accreditation ₹5cr individuals ₹20cr corporates
Now, if you own securities like stocks, bonds, REITs, AIF units, or mutual funds worth at least ₹5 crore (for individuals) or ₹20 crore (for body corporates), you could qualify.
Accreditation lasts three years and can be confirmed with the latest income-tax return, CA certificate, eCAS summary statement, broker statement, or CA certificate.
Plus, investment managers might help out during onboarding, and even foreign investors could get in on this action.