SEBI to delist inactive firms using AI against pump-and-dump
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is planning to remove companies that are not actually running any business.
The goal? To protect investors from scams like pump-and-dump, where some manipulators hype up a stock just to cash out.
SEBI is even using artificial intelligence to track these suspicious moves.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey seeks SME reforms
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says this will help keep the market honest and cut down on risks from social media groups.
SEBI also plans to update rules for older small and medium-sized businesses on the exchange, and soon it will suggest making things a bit easier for foreign investors, mainly around paperwork and how much they can invest, to make India's markets safer and more welcoming.