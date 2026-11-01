SEBI to deploy AI to identify and delist inactive companies
SEBI is planning to use an AI-powered system to watch over companies that are not really doing much business.
The goal? Spot and delist inactive firms that could be used for shady market moves, particularly investors in penny stocks.
As SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey put it, using AI should help keep the market safer for everyone by catching companies that might try to game the system.
SEBI plans FII consultation, director reforms
SEBI is also working on a proposed consultation paper on compliance requirements for foreign institutional investors (FIIs), aiming to match global standards after a big wave of money left Indian markets in the first 10 months of this year.
Plus, it is taking steps to strengthen independent directors on company boards, all part of making investing in India more stable and secure.