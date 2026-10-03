SEBI to finalize closing price rules after over 3,500 comments
Business
SEBI, India's market regulator, is looking to shake up how the stock market's closing prices are set.
After getting more than 3,500 comments from the public by October 3, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said they will review all the feedback and move fast on finalizing new rules.
The main focus? Making sure closing auctions and derivatives settlements work better for everyone.
SEBI, RBI to boost market access
SEBI also has its eyes on making India's financial markets more accessible and efficient.
It is teaming up with the Reserve Bank of India to make it easier for foreign investors to join in, and working on improving corporate bond trading with better technology and regulations.
The goal: smoother trading, more participation, and a stronger market for all.