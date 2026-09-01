SEBI to implement updated ETF trading rules on September 7
Business
SEBI is rolling out updated trading rules for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on September 7, after pushing the date back a week based on feedback from stock exchanges.
The goal: Make ETF trading smoother and more consistent for everyone.
SEBI: ETF price calculation, auction, settlement
The new rules set clear guidelines for how ETF prices are calculated and capped.
There's also a fresh call auction system in the pre-open session.
Plus, SEBI has introduced steps to handle settlement hiccups when trades can't be completed as usual, so things don't get stuck.
SEBI says delay leaves rules unchanged
SEBI made it clear that moving the start date doesn't change any of the actual rules.
Exchanges and clearing corporations just needed extra time to update their systems and let market participants, including investors, know what's coming.