SEBI to introduce dynamic price bands for ETFs

What do these changes mean for you?

If you invest in ETFs or are just ETF-curious, these updates could mean less risk and fewer surprises.

SEBI plans to use the previous day's (T-1) Net Asset Value (NAV), published by 11pm instead of the older T-2-day NAV—so prices will be more current.

Plus, new dynamic price bands will start at +-10% for equity and index ETFs (and can stretch to +-20% after a cooling-off period), making ETF trading safer and more in line with how other markets work.