SEBI to launch dedicated portal for SME IPOs

SEBI has announced plans for a dedicated portal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to simplify compliance. Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new platform is designed as a one-stop hub for issuer info and exchange guidance—making life easier for companies looking to go public.

SME IPOs have been booming SME IPOs are on a roll: FY25 saw 241 IPOs raising ₹9,800 crore, and FY26 (so far) has already hit 232 IPOs with ₹10,500 crore raised.

New portal will help listed SMEs stay compliant The portal aims to help over 1,400 listed SMEs (worth a combined ₹4.1 trillion) keep up with regulations more easily.

Plus, SEBI's added new rules like a minimum net worth requirement to boost transparency and investor safety.