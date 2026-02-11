SEBI to launch dedicated portal for SME IPOs
SEBI has announced plans for a dedicated portal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to simplify compliance.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new platform is designed as a one-stop hub for issuer info and exchange guidance—making life easier for companies looking to go public.
SME IPOs have been booming
SME IPOs are on a roll: FY25 saw 241 IPOs raising ₹9,800 crore, and FY26 (so far) has already hit 232 IPOs with ₹10,500 crore raised.
New portal will help listed SMEs stay compliant
The portal aims to help over 1,400 listed SMEs (worth a combined ₹4.1 trillion) keep up with regulations more easily.
Plus, SEBI's added new rules like a minimum net worth requirement to boost transparency and investor safety.
Regional participation trends show concentration in the West and North
Most of the action is from the West (44%) and North (32%) of India, with the East (14%) and South (10%) also joining in—indicating participation remains regionally concentrated this financial year.