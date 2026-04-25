SEBI to launch net settlement framework for FPIs by 2026 Business Apr 25, 2026

SEBI is set to launch a net settlement framework for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) by the end of 2026.

The idea is to make investing smoother: FPIs will now be able to net their outright buys and sells within a cycle, which should lower both liquidity pressures and transaction costs.

But if someone buys and sells the same security, those deals will still settle separately.