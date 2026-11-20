SEBI to publish paper aligning FPI rules with global norms
SEBI will soon release a paper to simplify FPI investments and make the regulatory framework more consistent with global norms.
Announced by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday, the update aims to match global standards and cut down on paperwork, making it less of a hassle for international investors to join Indian markets.
SEBI targets 200,000 SME listings
SEBI is not stopping there. It is also making it easier for people to exit alternative investment funds (AIFs) and revamping IPO rules for small businesses, with an ambitious goal of listing 200,000 SMEs in two years.
Plus, they are speeding up timelines for real estate and infrastructure investment trusts.
So far in FY27, companies raised 9 trillion rupees through the markets, over half from corporate bonds, showing just how vital these reforms could be.