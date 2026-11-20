SEBI is not stopping there. It is also making it easier for people to exit alternative investment funds (AIFs) and revamping IPO rules for small businesses, with an ambitious goal of listing 200,000 SMEs in two years.

Plus, they are speeding up timelines for real estate and infrastructure investment trusts.

So far in FY27, companies raised 9 trillion rupees through the markets, over half from corporate bonds, showing just how vital these reforms could be.