SEBI to release consultation paper on corporate bond distribution
SEBI is set to float a consultation paper on the distribution framework for corporate bonds in the next few days, aiming to make things clearer and more accessible.
The announcement came from SEBI Executive Director Maninder Cheema during a panel discussion of Great Indian Bond Festival by Grip Invest on Tuesday.
Details are still under wraps, but the move signals a push for change in how bonds reach investors.
Maninder Cheema urges retail bond access
Right now, less than 1% of bond issues are open to the public: most happen privately and aren't easy for everyday people to access.
Cheema highlighted the need for better online platforms so retail investors can get involved more easily.
SEBI is also considering new types of distributors and wants transparent pricing so everyone knows what they're getting into before investing.