SEBI to simplify rules for stock exchanges and clearing corporations Business Jun 23, 2026

Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, India's market regulator, is planning to simplify rules for stock exchanges and clearing corporations.

The goal? Cut down on confusing paperwork by combining lots of old guidelines into a few easy-to-follow Master Circulars.

This move is meant to help businesses operate more smoothly in the financial markets.