SEBI to simplify rules for stock exchanges and clearing corporations
Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, India's market regulator, is planning to simplify rules for stock exchanges and clearing corporations.
The goal? Cut down on confusing paperwork by combining lots of old guidelines into a few easy-to-follow Master Circulars.
This move is meant to help businesses operate more smoothly in the financial markets.
SEBI invites comments until Jul 13
SEBI's new plan includes a single consolidated master circular for stock exchanges (including commodity derivatives exchanges), plus updates for technology requirements.
They also want to merge investor protection funds and make registration simpler for some brokerage services.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, SEBI is taking public comments until July 13, 2026, so your feedback could help shape the final rules.