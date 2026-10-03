SEBI to update trader limits in nonagricultural commodity contracts

The plan is to roll out changes in phases, letting contracts grow before requiring physical settlement.

SEBI has completed consultations on the matter and guidelines will follow.

They're also addressing GST-related issues in the commodity space, and through Project Jagrook, want to help farmers, MSMEs, and hedgers better understand derivatives so more people can participate safely.

Pandey emphasized that while making things easier, SEBI won't compromise on trust or compliance: "Trust and market integrity" must not be compromised, he added.