SEBI to upgrade ODR, move cases to exchanges, empower investors
SEBI, India's stock market regulator, is looking to upgrade its online dispute resolution (ODR) system so investors can get their issues sorted out more efficiently.
Instead of private bodies handling disputes, market infrastructure institutions like stock exchanges will take over.
Plus, investors will finally get a bigger say in picking who decides their case.
SCORES platform complaints go to conciliation
If your complaint on the SCORES platform isn't resolved, it would go straight to free conciliation. No more waiting around.
To appeal a ruling, entities appealing will need to deposit the award amount first, which should help cut down on endless delays.
The whole point is to make the process smoother and actually enforce decisions better with clear timelines and stronger rules.
For anyone investing or thinking about it, these changes could mean fewer headaches if things ever go wrong.