SEBI using AI to spot misleading ads, exploring mutual-fund explanations
SEBI is now using AI to spot misleading ads (especially from "finfluencers") and is exploring using the same technology to help explain mutual funds in plain language.
Its tool, SUDARSHAN, scans the web for ad violations.
At a recent summit, SEBI's Manoj Kumar shared that the goal is to make mutual funds easier for everyone to understand and cut down on confusing sales tactics.
SEBI seeks 500 million mutual fund investors
SEBI wants to grow the number of mutual fund investors from 50 million to 500 million by reaching beyond cities into rural areas.
Digital platforms are seen as key for this big leap, though some industry initiatives haven't caught on yet.
Still, SEBI says it's committed to making investing more accessible and keeping rules in sync with what investors actually need.