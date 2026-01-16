SEBI wants to make trading easier for big foreign investors
SEBI is planning a new rule that lets large foreign investors settle only the final difference of their trades, instead of funding every buy and sell separately—even if they're trading the same stock in a day.
Right now, it's more complicated and expensive for them.
Why does this matter?
This move could save foreign investors both money and hassle, making Indian markets more attractive globally.
By streamlining how trades are settled, SEBI hopes to bring in more international funds and modernize our market systems—good news if you care about India's place on the world investing map.
What happens next?
SEBI has released a consultation paper seeking public feedback.
If all goes well after comments are reviewed, these changes could soon become reality—potentially boosting India's appeal as an investment hotspot.