SEBI warns on live trading streams and unregistered advisory chats
Business
SEBI just put out a warning about those live trading sessions you might see on YouTube and similar platforms.
The regulator says some of these streams share real-time stock tips and strategies, while live chats are used to exchange unregistered advisory services, which is a big no-no under SEBI rules.
For educational content, sharing market data is only allowed with a 30-day delay, not live.
Only SEBI registered intermediaries can advise
SEBI is also concerned about unregistered advice popping up in live chats during these sessions.
It has reminded everyone that only SEBI-registered intermediaries can give real investment advice, and making decisions based on random social media tips could be risky.
Bottom line: stick to verified sources, and watch out for unauthorized trading calls online.