SEBI warns WhatsApp and Telegram users about impersonating SEBI-registered intermediaries
SEBI just put out a heads-up for anyone investing through WhatsApp or Telegram.
Scammers are pretending to be legitimate SEBI-registered intermediaries, pitching institutional trading opportunities, often portraying international stock markets as more lucrative than Indian markets.
They will try to get you to open accounts on shady trading platforms and send money to sketchy, unregistered entities.
Verify SEBI registration on official website
SEBI's advice? Always check if someone is actually registered using its official website.
Be wary if you get random invites to closed groups, see admins using international numbers, or hear promises of "assured returns."
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.