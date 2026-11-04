SEBI will use Digital India BHASHINI for regional language services
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just signed a deal with Digital India BHASHINI to make its services available in regional languages.
Thanks to this partnership, SEBI will use BHASHINI's technology, like speech recognition and translation, to help people access SEBI's services in regional languages.
SEBI expands BHASHINI with securities terms
The agreement, signed by key leaders from both sides, is all about making finance less intimidating and more accessible for everyone.
By adding securities market terms to BHASHINI's language tools, SEBI hopes to reach more people across India and break down language barriers in financial regulation.