SEBI working on comprehensive AI framework for India's capital markets
Business
SEBI is working on a comprehensive framework to keep AI in India's capital markets safe and fair.
Announced at the ET NOW Markets Summit 2026, SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that while AI helps with things like market surveillance and fraud detection, it also brings risks like bias and data privacy issues.
SEBI to set responsible AI guidelines
To handle these challenges, SEBI will set clear guidelines so AI is used responsibly: think better protection against bias, stronger data security, and more transparency.
They're also bringing in global best practices with help from an expert panel to make sure India's markets stay innovative but trustworthy for the next decade.