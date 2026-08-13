SEBI's Amarjeet Singh urges mutual fund distributors prioritize investor trust
SEBI Whole-Time Member Amarjeet Singh is asking mutual fund distributors to put investor trust first, especially as competition and tech in finance keep ramping up.
At an industry event on August 13, he emphasized being honest about risks, recommending products that actually suit people, and sticking with investors for the long haul.
He made it clear: if these basics are ignored, the industry could lose its way.
Mutual fund assets rise to 85L/cr
India's mutual fund scene has exploded, from ₹10 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹85 lakh crore now, with distributors handling most retail and HNI assets.
SEBI has allowed distributors who obtain the relevant SIF certification to distribute both mutual funds and SIFs, and it is also consulting on a proposal for a mutual fund-only portfolio management services framework.
Singh says technology and AI offer both opportunities and risks for distributors, but believes real human advice still matters most when it comes to earning people's trust.