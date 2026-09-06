Sebi's closing auction session triggers 6,000 point Sensex swings

On August 27, Sensex dropped more than 2,000 points in minutes during CAS and closed nearly 540 points down.

Then on September 3 (a Thursday), it bounced almost 3,900 points both ways. This chaos sent put option premiums soaring by up to 500%.

Traders say big trades in the low-liquidity auction can mess with settlement prices and make derivatives unpredictable.

Sebi has now promised to review how CAS is affecting settlements and will release a consultation paper soon.