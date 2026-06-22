SEBI's GARUDA framework cuts AIF approval to 10 working days Business Jun 22, 2026

SEBI just rolled out the GARUDA framework, making it much easier and quicker to launch Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) schemes.

If you're an accredited investor-only fund or running an angel fund, you can now get started right after submitting compliance documents; no more waiting for merchant banker certifications.

The approval process drops from 30 days to only 10 working days, so startups can access funding a lot sooner.