SEBI's GARUDA framework cuts AIF approval to 10 working days
SEBI just rolled out the GARUDA framework, making it much easier and quicker to launch Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) schemes.
If you're an accredited investor-only fund or running an angel fund, you can now get started right after submitting compliance documents; no more waiting for merchant banker certifications.
The approval process drops from 30 days to only 10 working days, so startups can access funding a lot sooner.
Industry calls SEBI decision landmark
Industry leaders are calling this a "landmark decision" that will boost India's alternative investment scene.
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association says it makes business smoother for the AIF ecosystem.
By switching to disclosure-led approvals and trusting accredited investors, SEBI is helping funds reach the market faster; great news for anyone looking to invest in or build startups.