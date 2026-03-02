SEBI's mutual fund overhaul: What are lifecycle funds
SEBI has shaken up mutual fund rules in March 2026, aiming to clear up confusing categories like retirement funds being listed as hybrids.
The big switch: solution-oriented schemes are out, and new "lifecycle funds" are in.
These lifecycle funds have allocations to gold/silver ETFs and infrastructure trusts of 0-10% depending on years to maturity, and have a built-in timeline—think options like Life Cycle Fund 2046.
Lifecycle funds will dial down risk over time
Lifecycle funds automatically dial down risk as they get closer to maturity, shifting from stocks toward safer assets over time.
They'll invest across equity, debt, commodities, InvITs, and precious metals ETFs.
If you exit early, expect a sliding exit fee (3% if you leave in year one; less after).
Existing solution-oriented schemes will stop taking new money right away and merge with similar ones.
For new investors, these changes simplify choices
If you're just starting out with investments or want something hands-off for the long run (like saving for retirement), these changes mean more straightforward choices and less category confusion.
Plus, the automated risk adjustment means your investment gets safer as your goal approaches—no constant tweaking needed.