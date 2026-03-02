SEBI's mutual fund overhaul: What are lifecycle funds Business Mar 02, 2026

SEBI has shaken up mutual fund rules in March 2026, aiming to clear up confusing categories like retirement funds being listed as hybrids.

The big switch: solution-oriented schemes are out, and new "lifecycle funds" are in.

These lifecycle funds have allocations to gold/silver ETFs and infrastructure trusts of 0-10% depending on years to maturity, and have a built-in timeline—think options like Life Cycle Fund 2046.